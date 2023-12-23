Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $374.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

