Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE JNJ opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.68. The company has a market capitalization of $374.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $180.93.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
