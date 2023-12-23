Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.73

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $5.16. Keppel shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Keppel Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

