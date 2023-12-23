Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

