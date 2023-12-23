Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

