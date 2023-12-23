Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.42

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.42 and traded as high as $10.19. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 176,954 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.68 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

