Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.22

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.40. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 818,286 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 671,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

