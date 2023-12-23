Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.22

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.40. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 818,286 shares changing hands.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
