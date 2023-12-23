Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $213,795.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,004,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 12,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $213,795.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,004,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,961,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,149 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after buying an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after buying an additional 1,376,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after buying an additional 1,110,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

