Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.