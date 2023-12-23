Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $625.03

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 625.03 ($7.90) and traded as low as GBX 601 ($7.60). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 618.50 ($7.82), with a volume of 60,553 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.15) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £401.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,290.74, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 563.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 625.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26,666.67%.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

