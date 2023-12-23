Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $321.49 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $194.26 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

