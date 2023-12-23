Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.27.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $229,585,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $179,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $115,328,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $125,185,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.