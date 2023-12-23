Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.73

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$117.73 and traded as high as C$126.52. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$126.06, with a volume of 472,483 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.73. The company has a market cap of C$39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.10.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.03. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of C$18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.4136091 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be given a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Gregory Mark Ramier bought 11,833 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$121.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,433,868.51. Also, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. 54.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

