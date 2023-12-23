Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $483.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $510.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $511.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

