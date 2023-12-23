Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVLU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $81.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

