McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens cut their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $291.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.80 and its 200-day moving average is $279.92. McDonald’s has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

