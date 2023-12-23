Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $9.81. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 32,253 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $228.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 115.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

