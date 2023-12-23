M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.13

Shares of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.13 and traded as low as $14.25. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 1,110 shares changing hands.
M&F Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.
M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.
About M&F Bancorp
M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M&F Bancorp
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.