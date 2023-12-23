Michael D. Keller Sells 6,771 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NUE opened at $178.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

