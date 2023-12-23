Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sterling Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $374.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.