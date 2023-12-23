Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $374.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

