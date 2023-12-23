Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $744.11

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $744.11 and traded as high as $757.00. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $739.49, with a volume of 1,268 shares.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $730.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $18.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 84.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

