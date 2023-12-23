Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $12.19. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 59,387 shares changing hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAF. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 478,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,814,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,912,000 after buying an additional 187,979 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

