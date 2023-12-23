Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.04

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $12.19. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 59,387 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
