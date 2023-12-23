Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $653.16

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 653.16 ($8.26) and traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.12). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.12), with a volume of 10,038 shares trading hands.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 653.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 613.68. The company has a market cap of £457.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,210.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,736.84%.
Insider Activity at Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
