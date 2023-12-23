Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $8.77. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 56,857 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.30. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $62,989.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 730,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 432,302 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $6,486,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

