Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $222.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.58 and a 52-week high of $224.22. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average is $196.99.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.