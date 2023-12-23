Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 356 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $671.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $592.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

