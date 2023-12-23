Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,820 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $8,062,695.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,584,709.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,278,425 shares of company stock worth $149,403,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

