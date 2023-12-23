Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.71

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.71 and traded as high as $30.98. Movado Group shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 117,960 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Movado Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MOV

Movado Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Movado Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.