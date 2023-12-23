MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $562.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.60.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

