Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $67.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Natera stock opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,968,324.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 671,655 shares of company stock worth $39,157,266. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 98.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Natera by 8.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Natera by 14.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Natera by 57.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Natera by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

