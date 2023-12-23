National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

