National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.14

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.14 and traded as high as $82.00. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $81.54, with a volume of 14,357 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Presto Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $577.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.58.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 37.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 64.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

