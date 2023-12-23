Navalign LLC Purchases 1,496 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

