NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.21

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $15.04. NETGEAR shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 123,272 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $436.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.82.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $83,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $73,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $83,454.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,274 shares of company stock worth $254,123 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,070,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

