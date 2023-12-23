Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.11

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $7.22. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 921,993 shares.

NR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $593.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 162,941 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 875,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 227,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

