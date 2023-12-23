NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given Market Perform Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $129.00.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.94.

Shares of NKE opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

