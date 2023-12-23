NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.