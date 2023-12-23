NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $118.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.94.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.