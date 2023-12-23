NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.94.

NKE stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

