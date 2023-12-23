NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $128.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.