NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Down 11.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

