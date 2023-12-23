North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $5.81. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 189,995 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royalty Trust

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Articles

