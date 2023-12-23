Northland Capmk Comments on Piper Sandler Companies’ Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Piper Sandler Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Piper Sandler Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $182.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

