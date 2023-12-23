Northland Capmk Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Piper Sandler Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Piper Sandler Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share.

PIPR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $182.87.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

