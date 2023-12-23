NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $488.30 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

