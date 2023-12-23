NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3 %

NVDA opened at $488.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.15. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

