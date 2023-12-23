Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.02

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.02 and traded as high as $30.61. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 19,014 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a current ratio of 22.74 and a quick ratio of 22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ocwen Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.