Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.14.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Open Text Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTEX opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Open Text has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 258.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,067,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 308.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

