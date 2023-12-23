Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as low as $2.32. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 113,668 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $96.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 747.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 271,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 216,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 444,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

